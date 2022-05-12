“I don’t want to know what my best angles are. I don’t want to see myself. I don’t want to hear myself.”

Actress Sandra Bullock talked about the tapes that ask her to do intimate scenes and what she does with them. Sandra Bullock and her position regarding making intimate scenes | Source: Instagram: Sandra Bullock



Sandra Bullock has been one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood, being part of big productions. She is remembered for obtaining an Oscar thanks to the movie “The Blind Side” in 2009, and her nomination for the role she got in the movie “Gravity” in 2013. However, few know the details regarding the needs and conditions of the actors, and in this case, Sandra Bullock spoke about when she is asked for intimate scenes in the films she will make.





Sandra Bullock talked about the intimate scenes

Although Sandra Bullock has had a long career, intimate scenes have not been a part of her, the 57-year-old actress responded to the ‘Sunday Times Magazine’ medium. The actress pointed out that she is not someone who likes to record herself having sex, since she could not see herself showing angles or sounds during the intimate act: “I’m not the type of person who says: ‘I’m going to record myself having sex because I’m going to look good (…) I don’t want to know what my best angles are. I do not want to see me. I don’t want to listen to myself. Therefore, I will not do it even in movies.”

Sandra Bullock prefers comedy in romantic scenes

On the other hand, Sandra Bullock highlighted that, for the romantic scenes, she wants them to be done in comedic situations rather than in the intimate, since they are her favorite situations: “I always thought: ‘Can I not be the typical woman who ends up with the heartthrob in the movie? If there’s a romantic scene, can we make it funny?’ Comedy is totally my type. It’s like surviving. It’s safe because I always have the power to set the tone.”. This type of comedy was seen in the 2009 film “The Proposal”, where he had the leading role alongside Ryan Reynolds.