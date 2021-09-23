‘I don’t want to make superhero movies, that’s why’

With the progressive growth of the phenomenon of cinecomic we have seen some of the most important faces in Hollywood get on the carousel from both sides, from Robert Downey Jr. to Scarlett Johansson, through Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch and many others. Someone, however, does not seem to be interested in it.

We are talking about Amanda Seyfried: The Mank star, while respecting the genre and recognizing its value, admitted that he would not like the idea of ​​acting every day in front of a green screen and, in general, taking part in films so focused on action and stunts. .

“I think i superhero movies are great, you can get carried away in this wonderful world that does not exist. And I think it’s really cool for the kids as they grow up. But I have no interest in acting so physically, or doing that kind of stretch of the imagination every day. I’m not one big fan of the green screen. I want to have fun when I work. And so there is this cloud hanging over my head since the beginning of my career and I don’t know when it will go away. But in the end it’s okay, my agent trusts me and he knows that it’s not good for everyone“Seyfried explained very sincerely.

Recently, meanwhile, we have also seen the rumors of Emily Blunt’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe rekindle; in the meantime, instead, let’s take a step back in time and recap all the deaths of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Iron Man to Spider-Man: Far From Home.