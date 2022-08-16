“I don’t want to mess things up”

When Nita Strauss announced her departure from Alice Cooper’s band in early July (to join Demi Lovato), it didn’t take long for the legendary “shock rocker” to find a replacement.

Cooper chose to bring back his former guitarist, Kane Robertsfor his shows scheduled for September and October (in the United States).

Longtime fans remember Roberts (aka “The Rambo of Rock”) for his contribution to the albums Constrictor (1986) and Raise Your Fist and Yell (1987), as well as his stage presence at concerts during this period. .

Roberts recently spoke to Andrew Daly about VWMusic of her recent reunification with Cooper. He stated : “Alice’s call to join the project came out of nowhere. I was sitting at home watching TV or something after I finished my day, and Sheryl Cooper called me, and said, ‘Hey, Alice wants to talk to you. Alice picked up the phone and said, ‘Do you want to be in Alice Cooper’s band for the fall tour?’ And I said, ‘Yes, of course,’ because it’s always fun when we’re together.”

He added : “When I arrived, I immediately said to Alice: ‘I’m not going to show up and disrupt the course of things. I want to fit in with what’s going on. As far as the band goes, I’m just going to pick up on what Nita was doing. We don’t need to change the arrangements and the like. I’m just going to have a blast with the tracks as they are. So, it’s going to be fun, and it’s going to be a really good experience. It’s obvious because everyone involved is really cool. We all talked, and it was very nice.”

Alice Cooper’s latest album, Detroit Storieswas released on February 26, 2021 via earMUSIC.