“I don’t want you to be sad”

2022-02-27

Cristiano Ronaldo He has just turned 37 years old and it is very clear that his retirement is getting closer.

The Portuguese has remained in the elite, currently belongs to the Man Utd and recently he has spoken about his future as a player, where he assured that he still does not see his retirement close.

CR7 He noted in an interview on DAZN that he intends to continue playing for at least four or five more years. Many believe that he can do it, although others do not.

“I know that there are not many years left before I stop playing, I hope four or five more, but I hope to continue winning things,” he said. Christian.

Frank Lebouf, former world champion with the France team, has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and has asked that he better retire at the top.