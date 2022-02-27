“I don’t want you to be sad”

2022-02-27
Cristiano Ronaldo He has just turned 37 years old and it is very clear that his retirement is getting closer.
The Portuguese has remained in the elite, currently belongs to the Man Utd and recently he has spoken about his future as a player, where he assured that he still does not see his retirement close.
CR7 He noted in an interview on DAZN that he intends to continue playing for at least four or five more years. Many believe that he can do it, although others do not.
“I know that there are not many years left before I stop playing, I hope four or five more, but I hope to continue winning things,” he said. Christian.
Frank Lebouf, former world champion with the France team, has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and has asked that he better retire at the top.
“I think there comes a time when you have to think ‘what am I going to do with my life and my career’. And perhaps the time has come for Cristiano Ronaldo to have this discussion with himself and his family, what do you plan to do, if he has a future in his career, ”he says. Leboeuf speaking to ESPN.
“I don’t want to see Ronaldo and feel sorry for him, because he was at the top for so many years. I don’t want him to become a normal player, he’s been an exceptional footballer for so long… I would prefer him to leave his career while he’s at the top rather than trying to play two or three more years without being the player we used to see. ”, he added.