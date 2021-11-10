“I don’t watch my films, I’m a terrible critic” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

In an interview with an Australian radio, the 46-year-old actress revealed that she is never satisfied when she happens to see one of her films again, but she made an exception for “The Eternals”

Angelina Jolie is the first critic of herself, which is why she prefers making films rather than watching them. She just made an exception for “The Eternals,” Marvel’s latest blockbuster in which she plays Thena, the boss of the Eternals fighting the evil Defiants. “Usually when I watch my films I feel frustrated because I imagined something different,” admitted the Hollywood star, noting that she likes making films rather than watching them, but that she has made a special exemption for The Eternals. I really enjoyed making this film and also enjoyed watching it, ”admitted the 46-year-old actress in an interview with Kent“ Smallzy ”Small for“ Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk ”on Australian radio Nova FM.

Terrible critic He did not give the same favorable treatment to other of his films. «There are some of my films that I have never actually seen – revealed Jolie – – because I like making them more. And usually, when I see them, it’s frustrating. I am truly a terrible critic. ‘

Written and directed by director Chloé Zhao (Oscar for best director and best film for “Nomadland”), “The Eternals” was released in Italy on 3 November.