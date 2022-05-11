“I don’t work with a stylist”: Blake Lively broke down some of her best looks

UNITED STATES-. Earlier this month Blake Lively became a global sensation after turning heads for her iconic look on the Met Gala 2022. Now, the star, who has always been an example to follow when it comes to fashion, participated in the segment Life in Looks for the channel Youtube from fashion and broke down some of her most iconic outfits.

Livelywhich referred to her looks from the last 17 years, some of which were designed by herself, began her reflection with a melancholy trip to the film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants of 2005 and his successful series gossip-girlwhich ran from 2007 to 2012. The actress also broke down outfits from major red carpets, like the Cannes Film Festival.

“I don’t work with a stylist, I never have,” she said. Lively in the video. The actress even revealed that for the 2022 GEM Awards in New York City last March, she sewed a piece of the outfit herself on the way to the ceremony. “I said: ‘Do you have a spare yellow diamond that you can give me, just to borrow to sew the dress?'”, Explained the actress about the element that she asked her jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake Lively also enjoys creating with Ryan Reynolds clothes

“So I’m in that car with a needle and thread and I’m sewing this yellow diamond on my dress, just praying this thing doesn’t come off. And then literally leaving the event, they’re like, ‘You need to return it.’ I thought, ‘it’s sewn into the dress.’ They were like, ‘Here’s a knife.’ So I’m sitting there cutting this diamond.” Lively about her look Sergio Hudson.

Lively she has also “borrowed” her husband Ryan Reynoldsjust as he did for the first ad for his beverage line Betty Buzz. “You drive through New York City and there are trucks with his face on it with his bottle of Aviation Gin. So I went into her closet and put on her favorite coat…and her jeans and T-shirt. The same chair, the same place. What people don’t know is that I’m actually wearing her clothes,” the star revealed.



