I dream of a harem of girlfriends with Halle Berry and Misty Copeland

Ahead of the release of his new book assisted by Mark Manson, Will Smith gave one of the most revealing interviews of his career.

GQ discussion sees King Richard and Emancipation star delve into a number of pivotal moments in her life, including a valuable lesson she learned from intimacy coach Michaela Boehm.

Will Smith and his dream of having a girlfriend harem also made up of famous actresses

During their first meeting together, Smith confessed to Boehm that if given the chance to have everything he wanted, he would have wanted a girlfriend harem that included other famous actresses.

Boehm told Smith to name the women he wanted in this theoretical harem, with the result that the actor listed Misty Copeland and Halle Berry.

While Smith and Boehm continued to collaboratively examine other women he could choose for this group, the stated plan was to even reach out to them about this idea.

“I don’t know where I saw it or some shit as a teenager, but the idea of ​​traveling with 20 women I loved and looked after and all that seemed like a really great idea,” she said.

But Smith quickly realized that this was not the point of the exercise at all. After playing the scenario together, Smith said he came to understand that the harem would actually be “horrible” and would cause suffering to everyone involved.

But it helped Smith get rid of some deeply ingrained shame tendencies related to his Christian childhood.

“What he was doing was essentially clearing my mind, letting me know it was okay to be me and be who I was,” he said.

Will Smith and his strong attraction to Halle Berry

“It was fair to think Halle was beautiful. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. While in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, my thoughts were also sins.

This was really the process that Michaela worked me through to make me understand that my thoughts weren’t sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of shit. “