I dream of a Metroid in the open world, but it was already tried once and this is what happened

Can you imagine that Metroid Prime 4 ends up being an open world game? Well, the truth is that it shouldn’t catch us by surprise either, because Retro Studios already tried it with Metroid Prime 3. If you want to know the story, come with me, because it’s not wasted.

You know very well that Metroid games have a very particular structure, based on labyrinthine designs, with strong backtracking, something that implies applying a defined and well-structured game structure. However, this does not stop me from dreaming that one day the Nintendo saga will expand its borders and dare with the open world genre. It would be quite a challenge, but the question is: would it also be possible? The answer could come to us in a few years (or never) but you will be surprised to learn that this approach has already been valued once, and it was during the development of Metroid Prime 3.

It turns out that after the development of Metroid Prime 2, the American offices of Retro Studios wanted to try something new. The possibility of making a spin-off of the Zelda license with a Sheikah as the protagonist was being considered. Also a game of the most popular ape of Nintendo, which would end up running later: Donkey Kong Country Returns. But executives in Kyoto set priorities, and then-President Satoru Iwata was there to propose a new Samus Aran game for your next console: the Wii. Iwata wanted MP3 to take advantage of the wiimote and the nunchuk to create a gaming experience like never before seen in the Metroid series. Of course, it ended up getting. But the most interesting thing is what Retro Studios suggested during development. Basically they wanted to do a game with a more open structurein which Samus Aran behaved as a bounty hunter in the style of Boba Fett, carrying out orders but with a more honorable tone, according to the original spirit of Yoshio Sakamoto’s creation.

In any case, as Bryan Walker (Producer) on the Did You Know Gaming channel, this open world approach is a far cry from what gamers currently have: “I want to clarify that we weren’t proposing to do something like Skyrim, with 200 hours of side quests.” That is to say, the proposal was much more humble, according to the time and the power of Wii, but even so, it went beyond everything seen until then in the Nintendo saga. Specifically, Walker wanted to create something like a core areafrom which players could choose between various missions.

They wanted to make a more open game, with Samus Aran behaving like a bounty hunter.But of course, that implied several challenges. As Walker comments, “this structure would not necessarily be that of the previous Metroid Primes”, but would break partially with it. In this way, MP3 would have been based on fulfilling a series of bounty hunter missions that instead of giving us money, they would provide us with new abilities for the Samus suit. In other words, Walker was talking about applying “a JRPG progression” that didn’t necessarily follow a linear story.

The approach seemed ambitious, more if I tell you that Mark Pacini (Lead Designer) devised a replica of the sam’s ship, which was walking through all the development meetings. The reason is that they wanted it to become a central element of the experience, not piloting it directly, but as a gameplay tool. In Metroid Prime 3 we ended up using the ship in various situations, but Retro Studios’ initial approach was more disruptive, with options like creating distractions or supporting the protagonist with covering fire.

The question you may be asking yourself right now is why a lot of these ideas didn’t pan out, especially when it comes to the open world idea, with bounty hunter-style quests. The reason is that Nintendo did not share that vision of Samus Aran. They said he was an altruistic character who only fought for the good of humanity. The idea of ​​her going from world to world doing errands did not fit them, because although the Japanese have always defended that she is a bounty hunter, the concept they have is far from that of the rest of the mortals. In fact, Retro Studios were perplexed when they heard Nintendo’s response: it was as if they were on another planet.

At Retro Studios they were perplexed when they heard Nintendo’s responseThese differences over the definition of Samus Aran led to the idea of ​​​​creating an open world game being scrapped, although there was something else … Retro Studios it had only 45 developers, something insufficient to give rise to the ambitious concept that was in hand. In the background, there was some fear: “Some of us had worked in sandbox experiences, and we agreed that doing something like that – and making it competitive – took significant effort.” In the end, Bryan Walker acknowledges that they trusted Nintendo and their decisions, because they are leaders in the industry for a reason.

Here the adventure of making Metroid Prime 3 have greater freedom in its structure is over. Everything was left in the production documents, but… who knows? It may be that with Metroid Prime 4 the idea of ​​​​creating an open world is taken up again, and that this has again involved a series of complications (which is why its production had been restarted). We’ll see what happens, but the dream lives on, at least in me, and I think that both Retro Studios and Nintendo will end up surprising us. What do you think?