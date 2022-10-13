“I dream of collaborating with Beyoncé”, says the singer

Passing through Paris for Fashion Week, Ava Max took the opportunity to come and greet Fun Radio. You must have heard the many titles of the American singer that loop everywhere. Sweet but Psycho, Kings & Queensor even The Mottothe young woman collects tubes.

His next album, Diamonds and Dancefloors, which will be released in January 2023, is therefore eagerly awaited by its fans. “This record will be about heartache and personal things. I didn’t want to offer a record that was too dark either. The album is also about going up the slope, coming back even stronger,” said the singer at the microphone of Fun Radio.

This new musical project will carry with it 14 tracks, all very personal. We hope to find some collaborations there, as was the case on his previous album. Asked about the artists with whom she would like to collaborate, Ava Max was very enthusiastic about certain names. “I would love to do a sound with Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone or Beyoncé. It’s the first on my list.. I’m not sure it will ever happen,” she said with a smile.

