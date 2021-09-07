“I dream of living as an actress, but for now I work as a marketing manager”

It is the second time that she participates in the Venice Film Festival and, after last year’s debut with the film “Est”, the Cesena-based actress Beatrice Balzani returns to the festival with the world premiere of the trailer of “From a bike ride “, directed by Luciano Silighini Garagnani, a film that tells the story of the life of the honorable Gianfranco Librandi.

“The emotion is always very high, the festival gives you the opportunity to embrace art at 360 degrees – explains Beatrice – For example, I attended the world premiere of the docufilm” Becoming Led Zeppelin “where I was able to meet Jimmy Page, guitarist of the iconic rock group. Incredible, besides having someone who made the history of music in front of me I am a huge fan of Led Zeppelin: it was a unique emotion “.

Beatrice, what did you study to become an actress?

Well, my dream would be to live as an actress but I still can’t. And so I have a great job as a marketing manager in a company. My studies started a few years ago. I am a student of the cinema and theater center “The actor’s suitcase” by Samuele Sbrighi of Santarcangelo di Romagna which is training many actors and is a great school. Then I studied in Los Angeles doing intensive acting courses and I studied at Paolo Grassi.

Is it a passion that you have had since childhood?

Absolutely yes. Already at the age of 4 I used to go over the table to tell jokes. And when they asked me what work I wanted to do, without a doubt, I said the actress.

Do you have an actress you are inspired by?

I like Emma Stone very much. I like actresses who are not interested in “looking good in the room” but in bringing out the truth, in being authentic. What I like is being able, through the exercises on my emotional memory, to fish out a truth of the characters to bring to the stage. I love acting very much because I learn a lot about myself, it makes me grow and go deeper.

Tell me about this movie

In the film I am the mother of the protagonist, Gianfranco Librandi, so I also had to undergo a heavy aging operation. The message the film wants to convey is very important. It pushes us to never give up in life and makes it clear that we must learn to fight with all our strength to achieve a better future. Just like the protagonist Gianfranco, who at just twelve, in a situation of extreme poverty, decides to help his family by distributing fresh bread in the morning with his bicycle. By working hard all his life, he has thus built his own path and identity in the world and this is a beautiful example to pass on to our generation as well.

Where will the film be broadcast?

I know it will be released in October on Amazon Prime and will probably also participate in the Berlin festival.