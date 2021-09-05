«I dream of the Oscar in black and white» – Corriere.it

“It’s my first time at the Oscars and it’s exciting. Not so much for the prize itself as for what it means. I have been working for a long time and if this attention means more directors who take into consideration the idea of ​​giving me a part, well, I’m not asking for more ». Amanda Seyfried has been on the set for nearly twenty years despite being only 35. Now she has won a nomination as a supporting actress thanks to her portrayal of Marion Davies, one of the first true Hollywood divas.

The film is Mank, in black and white, by Netflix and directed by David Fincher, which tells the figure of Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), nicknamed Mank, the screenwriter of one of the masterpieces of American cinema, “Fourth Estate” by Orson Welles. Marion Davies, beautiful, very blond, with a pair of large clear eyes, was one of the most celebrated brilliant actresses of that pioneering era. He was successful, he had money, he knew how to manage it. He lived his life in the spotlight. «My success? Five percent talent, 95 publicity, ”he liked to say, even though he belittled himself when it came to talent.





Amanda Seyfried who plays her is just as blonde, she has the same big clear eyes, but no, she doesn’t love the spotlight. When not on set, she takes refuge in her home-farm, north of New York, where she lives with her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski and their two children. “I was pregnant with the second when we shot the last scenes of “Mank”. In fact, the film was actually already finished but Fincher called us back to the set. I hated him for it but I was wrong. The atmosphere that second time was magical, it was one of those moments when you remember why you love your job so much ».

That world, early black and white Hollywood, knows it Well: «I have a culture in terms of silent cinema. I owe it to my father who has an entire collection of films by Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy stacked in the cellar. But Marion Davies no, I learned about her while shooting Mank and I realized that she was a very smart woman, independent, ahead of the times, intelligent and talented. The fact is that there are few actress names that we remember from that era. The inequality between the sexes was enormous then. I don't know if I would have been able to resist in that environment ». But we are in 2021 and things have changed. "Luckily Yes. They have changed a lot just taking into consideration a more recent period, between my beginnings, with "Mean Girls", And the present, for example".

“Mean Girls”, still considered today as one of the cornerstones of the American teen comedy, it was the film that made her change her profession after a debut as a model. «I started when I was 11, I was certainly not beautiful and I wore braces, but I was tall and that seemed to be enough to show off. I was earning well, it was also fun but cinema is my passion ». Then came directors like Nick Cassavetes and David Fincher, set mates like Meryl Streep and Russell Crowe, musicals like “Oh mama!” And “The Miserables“, Plays like”Lovelace», Another cinematographic biography, which tells of Linda Lovelace, protagonist of what is considered the first pornographic film in history, “Deep Throat”.

“The nude scenes weren’t complicated in that movie, I knew that I was playing a porn star and didn’t care. The psychological violence, on the other hand, terrified me. It was a difficult film to make ». It was her father who convinced her: “She read her biography, she was moved and almost in tears she begged me: you must be her voice.” On that set he met Sharon Stone, who played the mother. “We became friends. I am also very close with Meryl Streep ». With Streep he shared the set of “Oh Mama!”: «I love her, we are so similar that we are virtually the same person».