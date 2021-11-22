“I dream of winning the Champions League with Juve”

De Ligt press conference: the words of the Dutch defender on the eve of Chelsea Juve, valid for the 5th day of the Champions League

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – Juve face Chelsea, on the occasion of the 5th day of the group stage of the Champions League. Bianconeri now sure of qualification for the eighths, but the challenge of Stamford Bridge is giving away the first place in the group.

On the day of eve, Monday 22 November, Matthijs de Ligt spoke at the press conference to present the meeting. Juventusnews24 the LIVE appointment followed.

CHELSEA JUVE – «For me these matches are great to play. It is something very good. It is essential that we stay together, they are a very strong quality team in the restart. You have to play calmly with our technique that will make the difference ».

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN LARGE AND SMALL TEAMS – “I don’t know if it’s mental. In the Champions League, the matches are different. You have stronger teams that leave more room for restarts. Chiesa and Morata have a lot of legwork, this allows us to restart since with small teams we have less space to do them ».

DON’T THINK ABOUT ATALANTA – «It is not difficult because we are playing for the first place in the Champions League. We watch game by game. It is not possible to look ahead, only the next one ».

DREAM OF WINNING THE CHAMPIONS WITH JUVE – «Yes, of course, but not just for me. It’s not easy, we have to work our best to give our best. We need to keep improving from game to game ».

JUVE WITHDRAWAL – «We have won twice, this is the most important thing. I feel a different spirit. The three stops we had were difficult, because we had previously won consecutively. To have continuity it is important to be together. This is a period in which we can be together and have continuity ».

CLEAN SHEET – «After the retirement we understood what needs to be done at Juventus. You need to have the spirit of suffering, with Fiorentina and Lazio I saw this spirit and it is an important thing for us ».

RENEWAL WITH LA JUVE – “Not now. Now I’m focusing only on the games to play, also because we are a bit difficult in Serie A. We only have to think about the matches, this is important ».

LUKAKU – «He is a great striker, strong and fast and a great finalizer. If he were to play, it would be different for Chelsea. Even without him, however, Chelsea are a great team ».

BEST MATCH OF HIS CAREER IN THE FIRST ROUND WITH CHELSEA – «It was a good match on a personal level, also as a team. We played with maturity, passion. I don’t know if it was the best game of my career, I don’t think about it. I always try to play to the maximum ».