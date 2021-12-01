“I eat rotten eggs and drink gasoline”

Palermo – “I’ve been eating rotten eggs and drinking petrol for a week. Covid has made me lose my sense of smell and taste and, since I bought them back, every food has a unique taste: disgusting. I am vaccinated and I reply to those who now ask me ‘so what’s the use of the vaccine if you got sick?’ I need to be 23 years old and it has prevented me from being hospitalized or even ending up in intensive care ”. Domenico is a Sicilian boy who studies at the University of Palermo: vaccinated in June with the single-dose J&J and infected at the end of August, he remained positive for over a month and therefore in isolation, away from any affection. It did not develop the pathological effects of the virus, but the Long Covid did not spare it.

Since September, fighting with tiredness, difficulty in breathing and not only loss of smell and taste, but their distortion into something nauseating: it is not the first case that we report on Ragusanews. “Any food I eat, from pasta to vegetables – writes the young man on Twitter – I feel only one flavor, which I can describe to you as that of rotten eggs”; and the same with smells: “everything smells like petrol”. “Put on a mask and get vaccinated – is Domenico’s invitation -, because surviving Covid still leaves you with serious deficits” that can last for months. “Dysgeusia, as this anomalous perception of sensory stimuli is known in clinical terms, there is still no definitive pharmacological cure and one only has to hope that it will pass by itself.