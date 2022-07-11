“I empathize a lot with the parents of this series”

Without a doubt, the series make more sense when they are based on true stories. This happens with The Girl From Plainvillean original production of StarzPlay created by Liz Hannahwhich follows the case of Conrad Roy IIIa young man of only 18 years who committed suicide in the United States by inhaling carbon monoxide inside his truck in 2014.

Police investigations concluded that the boy had been induced by his girlfriend Michele Carter as Elle Fanningthrough a series of text messages. Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. However, after serving only 11 months in jail, she was released on parole.

Norbert Leo Butz plays none other than Coco’s father (colton ryan) and in an exclusive interview with spoilers He told us about the difficulties involved in putting himself in the role of this man in a situation as tragic as it was shocking.

Exclusive: Norbert Leo Butz, star of The Girl From Plainville

who have seen Bloodlinesone of the best series NetflixSurely you will remember the face of Norbert Leo Butz, who in that production gave life to Kevin Rayburn. Leo Butz is one of those actors who enjoy a versatility worth mentioning. It is that the interpreter began his career as a singer and, little by little, he made a place for himself in musicals.

In fact, he participated in the highly acclaimed play Rent of Jonathan Larson in 1996. And just a few years later, in 2001, he joined Thou Shalt Notfor which he received a Tony Award, the highest recognition of this discipline in the United States. But this 2022 found him with a new and complex challenge: playing a father who has just lost his son in a truly shocking case.

First of all, I wanted to talk to you about the heart of this story because it is real and very sad. I wanted to know what challenges did you encounter compared to other roles you have played in the past?

I played other roles that were based on real people, but this time it was very different for me. I didn’t play a real person who felt so responsible for doing their best. That responsibility you feel. I also have children, so living through this is the worst nightmare. Being in that head for a few months was very challenging.

And what caught your attention about the project when you read it for the first time?

Many things. I thought the writing was wonderful. They took a true crime story and didn’t make it more harrowing than it already was. I think it is the most reflective, sensitive. Looking at this case, I bind myself as a parent as I already mentioned. My oldest daughter is the same age as Michelle Carter and Coco, so… I’ve been through that, they’re the first generation to use smartphones. I say that learning curve that we had to incorporate as a culture into our society. I empathize a lot with the parents in this series. They try to protect their children from something they don’t understand either.

Were you able to talk to Conrad or anyone who was actually involved in the case?

No, I don’t think it’s really necessary, to be honest. I have a lot of respect for that family and the drama they’ve been through. And Liz Hannah, our director and also showrunner, had so much information. She was a library of information and research, she was the person… you know I read articles and I saw the documentary, but I also tried to use my imagination: what it would be like to be in this unspeakable situation.

You and Chloë worked together a few years ago on Bloodline, a very good show by the way, but now it’s totally different because together you play Conrad’s parents. What was it like working on this particular and complex bond?

When I found out that Chloë was there, I really wanted to do it. I really adore her and loved working with her on Bloodline. And thank God to have had Chloë, because it’s been very difficult material and to have a friend there with whom you can be vulnerable and really do it…and trust that the other person will be there. She has been an amazing cast member and, yes, I have been very lucky to have Chloë.

And what was it like working with different directors on each episode of the series? Because this dynamic is very common in television series. As an actor, what is it like to work like this?

It can be a challenge. It is a challenge really. Each director has his own style… television is changing now. Before you used to have a television director who would come and set up the cameras…now Lisa Cholodenko, she is a great filmmaker…these are directors with very strong points of view. If you let it be and accept each new director that comes in, you will learn a lot from them. We’ve been very lucky on this show. All the directors have been excellent. Almost all women. A single male director for the final episode…so a very feminine perspective, which I found very exciting, especially for this material.

From this Sunday you can already see the first chapter of the series on the screen of StarzPlay and every week it will be renewed with a new episode.