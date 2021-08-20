News

“I enjoy them in life”, heredity cleared – Libero Quotidiano

Daniel Craig he became a millionaire mainly thanks to the films in which he played Agent 007. Like other Hollywood stars, Craig however, he does not intend to bequeath large sums of money to his children, who will have to resign themselves to building their fortune on their own. Interviewed by Candis Magazine, the actor has revealed his intentions for when he is dead.

What will become of his assets, which currently amount to approx 160 million dollars, earned mostly from playing James Bond over the past 15 years? It will not end up with the children Ella and Loudon, that’s for sure. The reason was explained by Craig himself: “An old adage holds that those who die rich have failed in their lives. I don’t want to leave large sums of money as an inheritance to my children. I think legacies are in bad taste. My philosophy is to enjoy money while you are alive or to give it away just before you die ”.

His choice is not unusual, at least among the actors. In Italy there is Luca Barbareschi who in several interviews declared that he had not foreseen a cash inheritance for his children: he made them study in the best schools, they have the tools to manage on their own and determine their future. Remaining in Hollywood, however, the most famous are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: “Our children will learn to fend for themselves, only in this way will they appreciate what they have had from life”.

