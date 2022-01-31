“I enjoyed nine hours straight”. Confession on hard films, Toffanin without words – Libero Quotidiano





He retraced his career Pino I teach to very true. And not without snatching a smile from Silvia Toffanin. In the episode of Saturday 29 January aired on Canale 5 the actor told about his debut. “The beginnings were very difficult because the world of the actor-voice actor is very meritocratic – he admitted – if you lose an audition you win another good one, it’s a world of great professionals, I started with particular films that came out in red light cinema “.





A confession that immediately triggers irony in the studio and which he himself now loves to joke about. “Now it’s fun thinking back to those titles, those movies, but it was a lot embarrassing to enjoy for nine hours straight a day for no reason. This was my apprenticeship, it happened to many of us, even to great professionals. “But then came the soap operas. From When You Love, Fever of Love, Falcon Crest, Valley of the Pines and much more. All of them. an opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade.





“There was this preconception that a comedian could not dub a drama when an actor is an actor,” he also added, recalling that at first he used a pseudonym. Pseudonym that brought him luck: “I auditioned for Belli and damned with Keanu Reeves under the name of Mario Persichetti and I won. I chose this name because one evening in Trastevere a person was screaming this name. The film was dubbed very well, by me and Fabio Boccanera“And from there the successes have never been lacking.



