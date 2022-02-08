“I exempted my at-risk patients from the vaccine. Now I’m under investigation “

“I do not regret: I would still exempt those patients of mine from the vaccine.” After receiving a visit from the Nas who seized 25 medical records of as many patients, a doctor from Perugia is now being investigated for false ideology. And she defends herself at the Bussola: «Files seized without a warrant, I have documented everything, even the consultations of the specialists. I am not no vax, but as a doctor I have the right / duty to evaluate the principle of prudence when there are risk factors. If anything, the offense was committed by those doctors who should have exempted patients at risk, who then had a serious adverse reaction “. – RICCIARDI, THE COUNCILOR WHO NEVER IS WRONG by Lorenza Formicola

He has issued covid vaccine exemptions to some of his patients, complete with medical history, diagnostic tests and specialist reports. But such diligence was not enough for a professional from the province of Perugia, who was thus investigated for false ideology by the prosecutor of the Umbrian capital.

In November, the doctor had received a visit from the Nas in the outpatient clinic to take – without a mandate – the medical records of some patients. In recent days, confirmation of an open proceeding against her for false ideology has arrived: “But which ideology?”, She asks herself amazed and embittered at the New Daily Compass who contacted her.

«The only reason that prompted me to exempt these patients of mine was a sacrosanct principle of prudence which every doctor in science and conscience would have the right and duty to be inspired by ».

25 medical records for as many exemptions from the covid vaccine. Perhaps the prosecutor suspects that there is an easy exemption operation behind it? “I really don’t know – adds the Umbrian doctor -. Certainly these are not “easy exemptions” much less market exemptions: in science and conscience I would still confirm those exemptions today “.

But which patients are they? «Patients with a history of epilepsy, with lymphomas, with severe neoplastic histories, patients with hypertensive crisis and other pathologies that can be established risk factors for a vaccination. Indeed, in some cases I have with me the certificates of public health specialists who advise against vaccination. These are patients with immune or cardiac diseases, patients with severe chronic asthma or with shock previous anaphylactic “.

So, according to the professional – who asks through her lawyer to remain anonymous -, what has been done responds neither more nor less than to a careful and scrupulous evaluation of the so-called report risks / benefits. A report that in recent months of the mass vaccination campaign has often been mistakenly considered in a collectivist sense. Instead – and the stories of the adverse reactions that the Compass tells from last August are proving it – the report risks / benefits it must always be considered personal as it refers only to the patient who must decide whether to exempt or vaccinate, to his risk factors, to the possible causal interactions and to his health conditions.

Then there is a second factor, which will need to be clarified in the legal context. The Prosecutor’s Office would have come into possession of the cynical files without a regular warrant. “I was never notified of a warrant – as it should be – and I also experienced this aspect as a further violence against me and against patients whose data are sensitive and their exclusive property”.

The doctor is keen to point out that she is not not a doctor at all no vax: “This is a nickname that I indignantly refuse: I am vaccinated, I had my family vaccinated, I vaccinated my patients, but I cannot be silent about the fact that in the face of particular risk factors, a vaccination like this could be counterproductive”.

So what could have happened? «I hope to be able to ascertain this during the next interrogation and to clarify everything – he continues -, but I must reiterate that the certification of exemption is a possibility foreseen by the law, I do not believe at all to have committed a crime. Indeed, if anything, the crime could have been committed by all those colleagues who have failed to certify an exemption for many of their patients, thinking that the vaccine should be a drug suitable for everyone, regardless of their personal clinical history. In recent months we have witnessed a fact that is unprecedented in the history of medicine: the administration of the same drug to everyone, as if it were good for the population from 0 to 100 years without any distinction. And this – I repeat it in science and conscience – is an anti-scientific message ».