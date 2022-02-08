“I exempted my patients at risk from the vaccine. I am now under investigation” • Imola Oggi

by Andrea Zambrano for https://lanuovabq.it – He has issued exemptions from the covid vaccine to some of his patients with a medical history card, diagnostic tests and specialist reports. But such diligence was not enough for a professional from the province of Perugia, who was thus investigated for false ideology by the prosecutor of the Umbrian capital.

In November, the doctor had received a visit from the Nas in the clinic to take – without a warrant – the medical records of some patients. In recent days, confirmation has arrived of an open proceeding against her for false ideology: “But what ideology?”

“The only reason that prompted me to exempt these patients of mine was a sacrosanct principle of prudence which every doctor in science and conscience would have the right and the duty to be inspired by”.

25 medical records for as many exemptions from the covid vaccine. Perhaps the prosecutor suspects that there is an easy exemption operation behind it? “I really don’t know – adds the Umbrian doctor -. Certainly these are not “easy exemptions” much less market exemptions: in science and conscience I would still confirm those exemptions today “.

‘I exempted my at-risk patients from the vaccine’

But which patients are they? “Patients with a history of epilepsy, with lymphomas, with severe neoplastic histories, patients with hypertensive crisis and other pathologies that may be established risk factors for a vaccination. Indeed, in some cases I have with me the certificates of public health specialists who advise against vaccination. These are patients with immune or cardiac diseases, patients with severe chronic asthma or with previous anaphylactic shock“.

Therefore, according to the professional – who asks through her lawyer to remain anonymous -, what has been done responds neither more nor less than to a careful and scrupulous evaluation of the so-called risk / benefit ratio. A report that in recent months of the mass vaccination campaign has often been mistakenly considered in a collectivist sense. Instead – and the stories of adverse reactions that La Bussola has been telling since last August demonstrate it – the risk / benefit ratio must always be considered personal as it refers only to the patient who must decide whether to exempt or vaccinate, to his risk factors, to the interactions. of possible cause and his health conditions.

Then there is a second factor, which will need to be clarified in the legal context. The Prosecutor’s Office would have come into possession of the cynical files without a regular warrant. “I was never notified of a warrant – as it should be – and I also experienced this aspect as a further violence against me and against patients whose data are sensitive and their exclusive property”.

The doctor is keen to clarify that she is not a no vax doctor at all: “This is a nickname that I disdainfully refuse: I am vaccinated, I had my family vaccinated, I vaccinated my patients, but I can only remain silent in the face of factors particular risks, a vaccination like this could be counterproductive ».

So what could have happened? «I hope to be able to ascertain this during the next interrogation and to clarify everything – he continues -, but I must reiterate that the certification of exemption is a possibility foreseen by the law, I do not believe at all to have committed a crime. Indeed, if anything, the crime could have been committed by all those colleagues who have failed to certify an exemption for many of their patients, thinking that the vaccine should be a drug suitable for everyone, regardless of their personal clinical history. In recent months we have witnessed a fact that is unprecedented in the history of medicine: the administration of the same drug to everyone, as if it were good for the population from 0 to 100 years without any distinction. And this – I repeat it in science and conscience – is an anti-scientific message ».

