“I expect an attack on Ukraine from Putin” – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The US leader speaks a year after taking office in the White House: “I didn’t make excessive promises”

Joe Biden is forced by the facts to update the agenda. He replied to reporters, live on TV, in the budget-press conference convened yesterday at the White House, one year after the start of his mandate. First of all, Covid: «I would not say that the virus is destined to remain forever. Instead, I think we have to go ahead and finish our job. We are accelerating the vaccination campaign and distributing free tampons to citizens ». Then the other emergency, the rush of inflation: «Prices have risen rapidly due to a series of distortions linked to the pandemic, starting with delays in supplies. The president of the Federal Reserve, Powell, has already announced that the time has come to reduce the support that is no longer needed by the economy. As for me, I have a plan to make the economy more productive and efficient. We have already made great progress in restoring supplies; we will cut the costs of energy, medicines, health care for children. We also need to promote a more competitive system. Growth and competition will hold back inflation ”.

But the problem is that the White House, at least so far, has failed to overcome the obstruction of the Republicans. Biden says, however, he is “confident”, even though he acknowledges that he will have to downsize the initial programs: “I believe that at least some parts of the ‘Build back better’ (the maneuver of investments and public spending ed) will become law”. The president explained that investments in the green economy and kindergartens could be “saved”, for example.

There seems to be no hope, however, for voting rights bills. “That’s true,” Biden comments. Moreover, just yesterday the republican senators refused to open the debate in the classroom.

But there are also urgent issues of foreign policy. Russia is on top of concerns. Will Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine? “If he does, he will pay a very high cost and regret it. I spoke clearly with Putin. It is up to him to decide whether to continue the diplomatic dialogue or face dire consequences, with sanctions that will hit the Russian economy in a way that has never been seen before. I have given orders to send $ 600 million worth of military equipment to Ukraine. A military attack would cost the Russians many human lives. ”