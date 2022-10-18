I explain the end of The Lost City: will it have a sequel?

The Lost City is now available on Prime Videoand therefore, many of you will have discovered for the first time this action comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum Y Daniel Radcliffe. How come you didn’t rush to theaters when it premiered at the beginning of the year? Fortunately, this sacrilege can now be remedied.

While is true that The lost City is a very simple film to understand (pure and simple adventure cinema), I would like to stress the possibility of the lost city 2 (a sequel) in the wake of its ending. Therefore, I will explain what has happened in the last sequences of this funny film, if there is a post-credits scene in The Lost City and the possibilities of a second part.

What happens at the end of The Lost City?

On the one hand, the Well of Infinite Tears it is nothing more than a hint of the hieroglyph that Loretta managed to translate; it was not a metaphor, but a real place. Here, Calamán and Taha (his wife) were buried together. once died Calamanhis beloved never stopped crying for him, so the tomb (the Well of Tears) is not only a lake, it also has several waterfalls as if they were the eyes of Taha.

And if I focus on Calaman’s Tomb and the crown of firethey do not seem to be related to the real world, even though the Holy Grail is based on real legends.

As to Loretta Y allan, they meet again at the end of the film, a couple who go on vacation together after the publication of a new book by the writer. Will Alan be her cover model? Everything seems to indicate that yes, because they both think it’s great.

The Lost City is an absurd movie, but fun

Is there a post-credits scene in The Lost City?

Yes, there is a post-credits scene in The Lost City.

It’s located in the middle of the end credits, so don’t remove the movie from Prime Video before you watch it.

In this post-credits scene, Loretta Y allan they relax in a meditation class (they needed it). But it turns out one of his companions is Jack the instructor, the character of Brad Pitt, who had died during the footage of The lost City. When the protagonists ask him how he is still alive, he tells them that human beings only use 10% of their brain, so when they shot it up they decided to use another 10%. How did it actually get there? Will we know in a hypothetical The Lost City 2? Or is it just a bit of silly humor?

The Lost City: This is your chance to see the funniest movie of 2022 on Prime Video

Will there be The Lost City 2?

During the weeks after the premiere of the first installment, talked about The Lost City 2, a sequel that would continue the story in from this point. Now, for now, it is not entirely official, and perhaps it will be confirmed in the coming months.