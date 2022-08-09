“I extend my hand to the president”: Maduro’s message and other reactions to the possession of Gustavo Petro

Senator María José Pizarro, daughter of assassinated former presidential candidate Carlos Pizarro, imposes the presidential sash on Gustavo Petro. Photo: Oscar Perez

“I extend my hand to President Gustavo Petro and the Colombian people, to rebuild brotherhood on the basis of respect and love,” said the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, this Sunday regarding the inauguration of the president. #Let’s take advantage of this second opportunity mentioned by the new president of Colombia, for the sake of happiness and peace. Congratulations!” he added.

Although Maduro, as expected, was not invited to the transmission of command in Bogotá, organized by the outgoing government, it is worth remembering that one of the announcements of the new administration in terms of foreign policy is the reestablishment of diplomatic relations. with Venezuela, completely broken since 2019.

Maduro’s, however, was not the only reaction to Petro’s arrival at the Casa de Nariño. Brian Nichols, US Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, said on Twitter: “Congratulations to the Colombian people on the inauguration of their new government! The US looks forward to working with @petrogustavo and @francemarquezm to further advance our strong relationship with Colombia for the benefit of Colombians and Americans alike.”

For her part, Samantha Power, administrator of USAID, who headed the delegation of President Joe Biden for the possession of Petro in Bogotá, took the opportunity to draw attention to the insecurity in the country for environmental defenders: “Colombia is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for environmental defenders. It is an honor to meet Santiago Valencia, Dalila Mestre, Luz Mery Valdez and Felipe Henao, who are risking their lives to protect Colombia’s vital biodiversity and help communities combat the climate crisis,” said the official.

On the morning of this Monday, during his daily morning conference, the president of Mexico, Andrés López Obrador (Amlo), asserted: “He (Petro) is a man with convictions, with political experience and knows well what the formula is to face to the conservative minorities, to the group of oligarchs that exist in all countries that dedicate themselves to looting, to stealing”.

Amlo, it is worth clarifying, was not present at the possession; His representation was attended by the foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, and the first lady, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller.

Another of the public messages that stood out around the possession was that of Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, who was present at the act. The president, who was applauded by those attending the Plaza de Bolívar when he received a greeting during Gustavo Petro’s speech, said: Exciting ceremony for the assumption of the Presidency and Vice Presidency of @petrogustavo and @FranciaMarquezM. The path of joint work begins for a Latin America united for the development of our peoples!”

This Monday, Gustavo Petro is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Boric, with the United States delegation, among other meetings.

“The opportunities to get together between sister countries and democratically elected governments allow us to discuss issues of interest and common objectives to strengthen Latin American integration,” said the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, another of the guests who was present. . The president lamented the absence of Pedro Castillo, president of Peru, who was summoned to the inauguration, but he could not travel after Congress did not endorse the trip.

Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador and one of the main regional allies of the Iván Duque administration, also attended and expressed his expectations with the arrival of Petro to power: “We have accompanied @petrogustavo in his Inauguration Ceremony as the new Constitutional representative of Colombia. We are sure that we will work for the objectives together, seeking the well-being of our sister nations”.

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, another of the heads of state who attended the transmission of command, said: “We appreciate the affection of the worthy people of #Colombia, from whom we say goodbye, convinced that a new cycle of development and peace begins , hand in hand with @petrogustavo and @FranciaMarquezM. The unity of the #PatriaGrande and Latin American and Caribbean integration are strengthened”.

“I congratulate President @petrogustavo who will soon take office and I wish him success in this new stage that begins after the victory achieved with great popular support. I ratify #Cuba’s commitment to peace in Colombia,” tweeted Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of Cuba, who was not in office, although his foreign minister was.

Through the official account of King Felipe of Spain, the participation of the monarch in the possession was reported:

