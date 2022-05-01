“I faced Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but the best…”

Marcelo Vieira is one of the most influential players in the Real Madrid squad. Despite the fact that his current football is not the best, the Brazilian has an incredible career and great charisma, which makes him a fundamental element for the team, since his presence is vital for the harmony of the dressing room.

Like the vast majority of his Brazilian colleagues, Marcelo’s origins are very humble. Indeed, thanks to his discipline and talent, his family was able to get out of extreme poverty, a situation that fills the merengue winger with pride, who fondly remembers all the sacrifices his grandfather made. for him.

“If it hadn’t been for my grandfather, I wouldn’t have played football. He made me be all that I am. He believed in me before anyone else did. When I wanted to leave everything, at the age of 15, it pushed me to continue. He’s my idol, I owe him everything,” commented the Real Madrid player during his last renewal with the team.

In turn, Marcelo Vieira recalled one of the most beautiful anecdotes he experienced during his adolescence with Don Pedro Vieira, who despite having two jobs, one day could not collect the 13 reais he needed to that he and his grandson could move on to training with Fluminense, a team that was about to offer him a pro contract.

“Give me a coin of a real one and I’ll bring you the 13 we need,” Marcelo said before playing the betting machines in his neighborhood bar and winning 25 reales.

The footballer and his grandfather were able to pay for their transfer and even had some money left over to eat hamburgers.

What did Marcelo Vieira do with his first salary?

Marcelo managed to stand out from a large group of players and signed his first professional contract with Fluminense, where he was paid just over 25 euros per month, a figure that for many may seem insignificant, but for his family c was a big help.

“It’s because of everything you gave me. I’m going to have a career in which you’ll never lack for anything,” Marcelo Vieira told his grandfather when he gave him his first salary.

The winger kept his promise and managed to lift his family out of poverty. This was his great consolation when he had to face the death of Don Pedro in 2014.