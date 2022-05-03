“I faced Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar but the best…”

When Iker Casillas was asked about the best rival of his career, he highlighted Lionel Messi on different occasions. Manuel Neuer asked himself the same question for a while and just couldn’t make a single choice. The reaction of the German world champion was to drop several names.

First, he acknowledged that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are high-powered rivals. And finally, he clarified that every training session at Bayern Munich is a challenge for him as he always tests himself against a world-class puncher like Robert Lewandowski.

“Who are the best attackers/attackers you have faced?”, this is what they put on the table, in an exercise (2020) published on the Pro:Direct Soccer channel. And the former Schalke 04, who has just won his tenth Bundesliga title, replied: “There is (Lionel) Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo)”.

“But here we also have great players like (Robert) Lewandowski training every day. Every training session is also difficult for me”did he declare.

Lionel Messi is the Argentina national team’s all-time top scorer. Cristiano Ronaldo is the Portuguese national team’s all-time top scorer.

Robert Lewandowski is the Polish national team’s all-time top scorer. And they are the three players with the most goals in the history of the UEFA Champions League. It is clear that not only Manolito suffered with them, right?