“I feel good at Milan, I could stay here forever. Ibra? An important resource and never a burden for us.”

On the victory in the derby: “We never stopped believing in it. It was a more balanced game than it is said, the numbers of the match also say so. We did well to stay inside the game.”





On the relationship with the players: “The relationship between the coach and the players is fundamental. I try to create a relationship of trust to try to get the most out of all my players.”





On the referees: “It is the referee who decides how to interpret the game, then it is the players who have to get used to the referee’s way of refereeing. We are back in the Champions League and certain fouls are not whistled there. I am in favor of this. way of refereeing, they do well not to whistle half fouls. I play with too many interruptions it’s not good. ”





On match data: “We have algorithms that make us understand the physical and technical efficiency of the players during the match. Obviously the coach’s eye is still fundamental, but these data help us to do our job better. certainly an added value for us. When I started coaching I only had two collaborators, now I have 12. Things have changed. ”





On Maignan: “He didn’t surprise me. We faced him with Lille and there he impressed us a lot. We had him followed by our scouts. He’s a guy who puts everything on the pitch, he’s very curious. He’s a very strong goalkeeper. , he is in the national team, he is a high-level player. “





On the next matches in Serie A: “We have to show that we are a mature team. The victory in the derby must give us enthusiasm. All the matches in Italy are difficult, especially in the second round. On Sunday we will have Sampdoria who won well against Sassuolo. a great performance will be needed. But now we are focused on the Italian Cup, only after Lazio will we think about the championship “.





On the ups and downs: “Having continuity helps you stay at the top. But we must not forget the path we are taking. If we are in this position in the standings, it means that we have not had great ups and downs. Let’s play proactive football. Against Juve didn’t risk anything and we tried to win it. ”





On the episode of the invasion of the field: “These are things that should not be done, but at the same time they just had to be stopped”.





On injuries: “We didn’t suffer more than the others, but we suffered them all together at the beginning of November. Unfortunately we paid for all these injuries.”





On the actual time: “I am absolutely in favor. We need more continuity, we need to play more”.





On Ibra: “The season is still long. Unfortunately he is stopped now, but he remains a great player and an important resource for us. He is doing everything to get back on the pitch. For us he will never be a burden, but an important resource he has made the team grow a lot “.





On Kessie: “He can play in many roles. On Saturday I put him in the trocar to limit Brozovic. In the defensive phase he did well, while in the offensive phase we did not have a fluid maneuver. Diaz entered well, we needed more brilliance and there gave it. Kessie is a professional, we’ll see what happens under the contract. ”





On his future at Milan: “At Milan I feel good, I have a great relationship with the club. I could stay at Milan forever, then I know that football is full of unexpected events and dynamics, but I feel really good here.”





On the VAR: “A few years ago everyone was in favor of the VAR. It is impossible to completely remove the error, the referees are doing their best to make as little mistakes as possible”.





On his run after Giroud’s goal: “I saw myself again and it took me a while to get to my players. The important thing is to have arrived (smiles, ed). I am a very emotional person, I live in everything and for everything with my players, it was right to go celebrate with them. ”





On the Scudetto race: “There are still no recoveries, so the standings still need to be updated. All the top 5 teams in the standings are fighting for everything, including the Scudetto, as well as a place in the Champions League. There are still many games. Inter and Juve for me they are the strongest teams in the league “.