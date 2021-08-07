“I feel like a failure”, the story with an open heart

Kim Kardashian speaks for the first time about the divorce from ex-husband Kanye West: the surprise confession of the famous entrepreneur.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they were married from 2014 to 2021, years in which the whole world admired their beautiful and large family. A dream that, however, began to fade slowly, until the announcement, just this year, of divorce.

The web star told for the first time publicly his version of the facts during the last episode of the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. He did it in tears, explaining without more filters what really happened in the relationship with the 44-year-old rapper.

Kim Kardashian, “I honestly can’t do it anymore”: the outburst on the divorce from West

In the episode recorded in December 2020: the family is traveling to Lake Tahoe and sister Khloe speaks first of the storm that Kim and her husband are facing revealing that before leaving for the lake, they had a furious quarrel.

Kim initially denies it, but then bursts into tears and recounts his suffering: “He deserves a wife who supports his every move and travels with him and does everything with him, but I can’t.” Kardashian explains that she cannot leave her job and family to move with West to Wyoming.

“I honestly can’t do it anymore – Kim confesses – I feel stuck for years now. He goes and moves to a different state every year and I have to be with him and follow him, so we can raise the children. But I can’t even think about it, I can’t do it anymore. I want to be happy too,” says the star while admitting that Kanye is a great father.

“I feel like a failure because this is my third marriage that ends badly. Yes, I really feel like a f*****a loser”, concludes Kardashian bitterly.

A few weeks later, the sad conclusion was precisely the separation: the influencer obtained joint custody of the four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.