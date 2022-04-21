“I feel like I’m drowning”

Shawn Mendes credit:Bang Showbiz

Shawn Mendes has admitted he often feels like he’s “drowning” and “unsuccessful” despite his huge success.

The “In My Blood” singer penned a heartfelt letter to his fans on Twitter in which he reveals he does his best to always be authentic, which doesn’t stop him from feeling “overwhelmed” at times. ’emotion.

The 23-year-old singer said he’s worried people will lose interest in him if he’s still true to himself.

“Sometimes I wonder what I should do with my life and the answer is always to tell the truth,” he wrote. “I find it hard to do, though. . I’m afraid that if people see the truth, I’ll drop in their esteem. I’m afraid they’ll get bored. The truth, currently, is a 23-year-old guy who feels like he’s flying or drowning all the time. Sometimes it’s just 20s, I guess, or maybe it’s just me.”

The “Nothing Holding Me Back” singer went on to explain that he struggles to be completely himself most of the time and not care what people think.

He continued, “The truth is, I really want to be as authentic as possible without caring what people think, and sometimes I get there!! Sometimes I really don’t care what people think. think and I feel free. Most of the time it’s a fight though. That’s the truth. The truth is, even with so much success, I still have a hard time not feeling I’m failing. I focus on what I don’t have, forgetting what I have. But the truth is also that I’m fine. I’m just trying to share my truth. I hope some people will see themselves in my words.”