I feel much better now

Cameron Diaz told in an interview about her current moment, six years after her absolute retirement from the scene. The former actress indulged in a very deep, spiritual and philosophical reasoning, saying she felt nothing more and nothing less than a machine: “It worked but for me it wasn’t enough”.

Cameron Diaz left the world of cinema for some time and during an interview with Kevin Hart, she reflected on her current moment. Do you miss the world of Hollywood? Do you miss life on set? Apparently, it seems not. During “Hart to Heart”, the talk show on Peacock, hosted by Kevin Hart, Cameron Diaz was very clear and told everything that pushed her to leave everything and re-evaluate her life. Cameron Diaz was in the past the absolute star of American cinema with titles that remain in history, from “All crazy about Mary” to “Very bad things”, from “Every damn Sunday” to “Minority Report”.

Cameron Diaz’s words

Cameron Diaz explained: “When you do something at such a high level for so long, you are the one who has the talent. Everything about you has passed on to other people.” Cameron Diaz indulged in a very deep, spiritual and philosophical reasoning, saying that she felt nothing more and nothing less than a machine:

I did nothing but that, it worked but it wasn’t enough for me. I loved acting, but there were so many parts of my life that weren’t right. I just wanted to make my life manageable by me. My one-day routine is literally what I can do on my own. And that’s the best feeling. I have had peace in my soul by taking care of myself.

Cameron Diaz’s private life

Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden, a musician, in January 2015. Last year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden, who was born via a surrogate mother on December 30, 2019. The couple met ten months earlier. thanks to her friend Nicole Richie. Cameron Diaz’s last film dates back to 2014: “Annie – Happiness is contagious” directed by Will Gluck.