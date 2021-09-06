“I feel on top of the world”

Time passes, but not Sylvester Stallone. The actor has linked his life to much of the history of cinema and still continues to do so. In recent days, in fact, he scored an incredible goal: one of his films has been at the top of the box office for 6 consecutive decades.

A crazy number, to think about it: if we consider that 100 years ago cinema was still at the origins of its language, Stallone has marked the box office for more than half of the history of the seventh art! After her beginnings in soft porn cinema, Sly’s career takes off thanks to Rocky of 1976 and the subsequent sequel three years later. Then they arrived Rambo and other iconic films or sagas – such as that of Mercenaries – able to make him dominate the box office at least once a decade. The latest in recent weeks, thanks to its part like King Shark in The Suicide Squad (HERE our review).

Specifically, these are the films that allowed Sylvester Stallone to reach this milestone:

70’s: Rocky

1980s: Rambo

90’s: Cliffhanger

2000s: Driven

Years 2010: the Expendables

Years 2020: The Suicide Squad

The actor himself was not indifferent to this result and to his own Instagram profile he commented like this, re-sharing the title of Deadline:

“Thanks for making me feel on top of the world. It has been a great career thanks to all of you. Keep hitting, Sly. Thanks, James Gunn»HERE THE POST

Will there be room to update this record? A short time ago Sly announced that he was working on a new title in the Mercenaries saga and, moreover, he is writing a prequel about the origins of Rocky. In 2030 he will be 84 and if Clint Eastwood it taught us something is that cinema really has no age …

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: Rocky, Sylvester Stallone’s confession: “I hated Dolph Lundgren”

Read also: Rocky: Sylvester Stallone regretted having shot a precise scene of the saga

Read also: Creed 3: the latest news on the film comes from Stallone. And it won’t please Rocky fans

Photo: Getty Images

Source: Deadline

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED