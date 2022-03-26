I feel out of rhythm: Chucky Lozano

Midtime Editorial

/ 03.26.2022 08:15:20





You don’t feel fit! The left end of the Mexican team, Hirving the “Chucky” Lozano recognized that the match against the team of The United States was not his best performance. In the same way, he commented that it is not in its optimal version due to the lack of minutes that you have had due to injuries.

I feel like I lack a bit of rhythm: Chucky Lozano

“I feel good, calm, but I lack a bit of rhythm for all the time I was not playinginjured and I haven’t had as much continuity of play then yes i feel out of rhythm. Thank God what I’m playing with selection I can pick up the pace,” said the Mexican in an interview with TUDN.

“The truth is that we put intensity, we also played, we had opportunities to score and so did they. We have to improve and we are getting back on track that we started to be all hooked on the game”.

Similarly, the player Naples talked about the trident that conforms with Tecatito Corona and Raul Jimenez. Establishing that they must go step by step because they haven’t played many games together. However, he stated that “They are on the right path”.

Likewise, he focused on the present, determining that “The first objective is to beat Honduras”considering that the current trident of the Mexican team should accompany the work of each of its members and in this way, to be able to connect.

