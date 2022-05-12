“I feel sick”. Massimo Galli, the dramatic announcement arrived a little while ago. The conditions of the virologist

“The infection was not a walk in the park but if I hadn’t been primed I would have been much worse. Now like it or not, I have to admit that I have not been well for four months. I find myself limp as a fig at 4pm. I behave as if I do not feel this tiredness, but it is there “. These are the strong words spoken by the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli recently

Words that, right from the start, aroused one very strong concern among those who have always followed him since, Galli, born in 1951, was at the forefront during the pandemiccontracting the Hidefrom new year. But how are you now?

Bad news for Massimo Galli

Galli, who since 1978 has been working in the Infectious Diseases department of the Luigi Sacco Hospital, of which he has been Primary since 2008, as well as being Full Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Milan since 2000, interviewed by the weekly Today stated that he is fighting the side effects of long Covid.

The infectious disease specialist admitted: “The infection was not a walk in the park but had I not been tri-vaccinated I would have been much worse. Now like it or not, I have to admit that I have not been well for four months. I find myself limp as a fig at 4pm. I behave as if I do not feel this tiredness, but it is there “. During his speech to Radio Capital, he commented on the situation in China and on the Shanghai lockdown he said: “He is wrong, because they behave with Omicron and sons as they behaved with the Wuhan variant, but these variants have a greater capacity for dissemination ”.

To the microphones of Radio Capital itself, Galli went back to talking about the obligation or not of the mask indoors: “Removing the masks indoors is quite nonsense because it is an individual protection tool and, in certain contexts, removing them means not considering the fragile ones. If a person does not have a brilliant picture from an immune point of view, he can get all the vaccines he wants but still will have partial or no protection. If he wants to go on public transport, he will wear the mask, but if the others do not have it this person risks. At the cinema or at the theater the discourse is the same “.

In the interview with Oggi he also mentioned the book he had just written together with Lorella Bertoglio (Gallipedia, Vallecchi), he agrees to tell the weekly something about himself, talking, for example, about his relationship with women: “Let’s say I’ve never been a saint, I’ve calmed down with age. I may have been a nerdy doctor always at work, with a passion for history, but I would say joyfully I did my part … My weapon with women was not muscle exposure but chatter, I spread them with words ” . An unpublished Galli, who spent beautiful offspring wife Tiziana, known as La Colonnella, his “mature love” after having grown unhappy ones.