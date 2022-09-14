Entertainment

“I feel sorry for her…”: actor Brian Cox gives his support to Amber Heard and dives into Johnny Depp

Three months have passed since Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced each other before a jury, however, they are still talking.

This time, it was actor Brian Cox who decided to throw darts at Johnny Depp again and give his support to Amber Heard, after she was found guilty of defamation against her ex-husband.

“I think Amber got the worst of it”

The actor who plays Logan Roy in the series “Succession” published his autobiography where he recounts how his first impression was when he met Depp, considering him overrated and pretentious.

Later, Cox said that he regretted his words because the fans of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow harassed him a lot.

And now, in a recent interview for “The Times”, the actor attacked again: “They (the jury) loved him. I feel sorry for the woman. I think she got the worst of it,” he claimed.

FILE - Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom for a lunch break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 16, 2022. A new court filing on Friday, July 8, 2022, from Heard's legal team, alleges one of the jurors in the defamation case filed against her by her ex-husband Depp served improperly. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, File)
FILE – Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom for a lunch break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 16, 2022. A new court filing on Friday, July 8, 2022, from Heard’s legal team, alleges one of the jurors in the defamation case filed against her by her ex-husband Depp served improperly. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, File)

