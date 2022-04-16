“I feel that it has been a thankless job”: three actresses turned First Lady of the United States

Considered as “the hostess of the White House”, It is usual for American society to associate the first lady with different social and more domestic acts. However, history has shown that this role goes a little further. The position inaugurated by the wife of George Washington, then referred to as Lady Washington, has evolved over the years and has often served as a reference for those who have assumed it.

Such is the strength of this political role that some women have been considered even more popular than their own husbands and they are assigned an important role in some political decisions, since they are main advisers to the president. Even so, many times this work has been relegated to a more secondary profile.

An example? The National Museum of American History, that maintains a constant exhibition of this social political role and that, according to its description, wishes to “highlight the contribution of women to the administrations of their husbands”, has a collection that focuses on more than two dozen ball gowns almost 100 years old and a series of collectibles that would represent the life of the first ladies, among them crockery sets, sewing and slippers. Little is said about her more statesmanlike leading role, such as the role played by Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State and former candidate for the presidency of the United States.

first-ladywhich premieres this Monday the 18th on Paramount +, tries to pay off that debt. In 10 chapters, the series tells the lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, and how the three first ladies experienced the process of installing themselves in the center of world power. “Her contribution of hers is ignored and that’s why this series is important. It shows that they existed”, declares Viola Davis, who plays Michelle Obama, in an online press conference to which Cult had access.

Viola Davis in the series, as Michelle Obama. Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME.

The production contains powerful, dramatized and detailed scenes about this challenge that 46 women have had to take on so far. In the plot you can see what it meant for Obama (Viola Davis) to be the first African American to assume the role, in 2009; the weight that constituted for Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) to be considered only the wife of the president in the period that was between 1933 and 1945; and the resistance that she initially put up against Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) in fulfilling such a duty, beginning with the mandate of her husband in 1974.

In the appointment with the press they are Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson, who did not know each other before, although they are enthusiastic when commenting on the preparation of the characters, their opinions about the series and how it has impacted their personal perception of the role.

“I feel that it is a thankless job and I think that any of those who survive and are still standing are heroines”, comments Anderson in relation to the role of first lady. The actress adds that something she admires about her character, Eleanor Roosevelt, is the calm with which she confronts injustice: “She is so kind, gentle and compassionate. Where she felt the most joy was her being in service, she felt that she had a duty from the moment she got up until she went to bed, and that is incredibly honorable”.

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Photo: Daniel McFadden/SHOWTIME.

Likewise, Viola Davis also claimed to have learned from her character: “What I learned from Michelle Obama is that she refuses to become invisible. She is a woman who set limits.” Nevertheless, points out that the fact of playing someone alive restricted her a lot from a creative point of view: “I had to deal with a great fear because she is alive, and she is very loved and adored. We couldn’t just put in anything that looked dynamic because the repercussions of that would reverberate even more than in Eleanor’s or Betty’s timeline.”

For the preparation of the characters, the actresses indicated that they had carried out a great search and investigation because, unlike a fictional character, Eleanor and Obama are characters who have documented a large part of their lifestyles.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. Photo: Murray Close/SHOWTIME.

What was the biggest challenge in playing Eleanor?

Gillian Anderson: “The climax of all this is when you are on set for the first time. You’ve worked on the voice, someone else has done the wig, you’ve had costume fittings and it all fits in the moment where you’re walking, talking, interacting with other characters like this human being and it’s the most daunting part. I remember a few years ago I worked very hard on finding a particular voice and it wasn’t until later, when we were doing the press, that I realized I had never spoken out loud as that character. It was just in my head and I thought maybe the director would say ‘what were you talking about?’ And I didn’t have a plan b. Since then I work a lot with voice experts, but without a doubt keeping those details going is the most complicated thing because you feel like a robot at the beginning.

the cast of first-lady is stellar and also includes Dakota Fanning, OT Fagbenle, Kiefer Sutherland and Aaron Eckhart.