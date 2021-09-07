“I feel uncomfortable with my name, here’s which one I prefer”

The stars, despite the stardom, are not entirely immune from small problems with oneself that afflict even the common people. It is proof of this Anne Hathaway which, in an interview with The Tonight Show, he declared that he lives with a rather particular annoyance, about which, however, he gladly jokes about. Anne indeed he wouldn’t feel comfortable with his name. No one, neither among her closest friends nor in the family, ever calls her “Anne”, but everyone calls her “Annie”.

For the actress, that one letter of difference changes a lot. “Call me Annie, please”Hathaway told Jimmy Fallon, holding on to explaining because she doesn’t feel completely comfortable in her name. The story dates back to the mid-nineties: “When I had 14 years I shot a commercial and started signing up for the SAG, the Screen Actors Guild ‘. It is there that Anne is forever “trapped” in her name. «They asked me at the Syndicate which I wanted to choose as a stage name. And I simply replied: my name is Anne Hathaway. At the time it seemed like the right thing to do, but I didn’t realize that everyone would continue to call me that for the rest of my life“.

Perhaps, Anne had not even realized that she would become so famous and that therefore, at some point, changing his stage name would simply have been impossible. “Please, everyone feel free to call me Annie. In fact, call me any other way, but not Anne“, he added.

The actress of Witches And Interstellar revealed however that there is only one person who calls her Anne: “And my mother and she only does it when she is really very angry with me “, Hathaway said. “So it happens that every time someone calls me Anne in public, I think he’s going to scold me“.

After acting alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in Locked Down by Doug Liman, set during the pandemic, and in the groundbreaking Amazon miniseries Solos, headed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, has a rather busy agenda: she will in fact be a divorced mother in The Idea Of You by Robinne Lee.

