“I fell in love, I do not report”

The showgirl speaks to the microphones of Morning 5 and reveals the details of the trap into which she fell: after having texted for months with a scammer, she managed to discover the truth, but today she decides to forgive

Flavia Vento she found herself the protagonist of a real one scam: for months he thought he was texting with Tom Cruise. The showgirl herself thought about making known what happened, through her Twitter account. After talking for some time with a person who she believed was the well-known Hollywood actor, she discovered that she had fallen into a trap. On social networks she denounces the fact that this individual has been deceiving her for all those months, sending her love songs.

She herself claimed to be there literally “Fall like a fool”. The scammer passed off as Tom Cruise, and then ask her about the money to see it. In connection with Morning Five, the Vento revealed to viewers and to Federica Panicucci the details of this ugly scam she has fallen into. This morning, the former model specified that it all began last month of May. He thought it was really Cruise and on social media they exchanged phone numbers.

He had no doubts about his identity, in that “He knew too many things”. Her friends advised her to pay attention to what was happening, trying to open her eyes. Therefore, he decided to try a video call “But the line always fell”. As an explanation for this, she told herself that Tom probably first wanted to know her only through messages.

Flavia Vento managed to unmask this scam and she finally realized she wasn’t really texting Cruise. What exactly was it the moment he understood everything? When he asked her for money. The showgirl went on with her story, revealing that there were so many things she felt she had in common with this person.

She admitted she was “Naive and sensitive”, so much so that he couldn’t think that anyone could pretend so well “Only for money”. For her this was “A mental manipulation” and today Flavia Vento confessed that she also fell in love! Now he will have to take some steps back and definitely return to reality.

However, he will not file a complaint against this scammer. She herself stated in Mattino 5 that she had not reported him. The reason? With her “It was sweet” and gave her lots of advice. “I always lose”Wind concluded.