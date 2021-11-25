“I fell in love with Richard Williams in the 90s”

In King Richard Will Smith plays the late father and coach of his daughters Richard Williams. His daughters, Venus and Serena William have become tennis legends and the film will tell about their genesis and how their father helped them achieve success.

Richard Williams has initiated the two sisters into tennis careers and their story will be told in detail in the new film starring Will Smith, check out the King Richard trailer. As told by the actor, his interest in the father of women was born many years ago, before reading the script of the film. During the press conference of King Richard, Smith explained how Richard Williams impacted him in the 1990s:

“There was an interview that Venus did when she was 14, it’s a famous interview in which Richard Williams responds to the reporter and defends his daughter. I saw it in real time and the look on Venus’ face burned my heart because that was how I wanted my daughter to look, that interview really changed my parenting in that moment. “

The interview that Smith refers to dates back to 1995 and you can see it in the video above. “I was struck by Venus’s gaze, it was like that sure her lion wouldn’t let anything happen to her and I fell in love with Richard Williams, it was about 20 years ago. I knew I wanted to show the world a father who protects a daughter like that. “

This famous moment will be recalled in the film, as you can see Venus was 14 years old while being interviewed by an ABC reporter about an upcoming game. The journalist questions Venus Williams’ confidence asking her why she thinks she can beat her opponent so confidently. It simply replies that “believes it” calmly before Richard Williams interrupts the interview to remind the reporter that he is talking to a 14-year-old girl, berating him for the way he questions his self-confidence. The film will show us how Richard Williams was an important building block in the success of the sisters and how he helped shape them into the champions they have become. Take a look at the King Richard poster, the film will be released in theaters on January 13, 2022.