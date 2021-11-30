“I fell in love with Turin, I want to move here”

In two and a half months Matilda De Angelis fell in love with Turin and now she wants to move to the city. The actress, from Bologna, who boasts among her latest successes the important role in the miniseries “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and who for one evening last year co-hosted the Sanremo festival with Amadeus, is in town to shoot the Netflix series about Lidia Poet, the first female lawyer in Italy (here you will find some shots of the filming and some information on the project).

Matilda De Angelis: “I will come to live in Turin with my dog”

In recent days she was the protagonist of a masterclass at the Museum of Cinema, a guest of the Tff, entitled “The care of talent”. On this occasion, in an interview with The print, he said: “I have been living in Turin for two and a half months to shoot the series that will air on Netflix and I will remain there until the end of December. I fell in love with this city and I want to move here. It rarely happens to me, it only happened to me in Paris and Amsterdam and nowhere else in Italy. Aesthetically, I like it even more than Bologna, the place where I was born. “

The 26-year-old said she fell in love with the city at night one September evening, as she walked back from Via Po to the Quadrilatero Romano, where she currently lives. “It is romantic, it is very well lit, it has an architecture that drives me crazy, it is authentic, monumental. You feel it is a former capital. And then there is the river, the people are nice, everything is nice and the food is good. I’m going to live here with my dog, I don’t have a boyfriend to convince, “she revealed.