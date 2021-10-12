“I felt accepted by rap” – Spettakolo.it

Out of this world and marginalized, not feeling included in a group, in a reality that then becomes society itself. These are probably among the most common feelings in adolescence that transform many of us into those: “too different”, “too weird”, “too sensitive”, “too moody”, “too short-tempered”, “too distracted” . Outcast, in short. It is precisely from this that Valerio Vacca, aka Reietto, decides to start, transforming a derogatory adjective into a strength and giving the green light to his creativity.

“Rejected means outcast – Valerio says during our interview – therefore feeling excluded from the social part and is connected to my adolescence and when I felt different from the group. So, I isolated myself or, in fact, I was marginalized, so I used this name transforming it from an insult to a strong point for me and to move forward ”.

States of mind that find a home in the musical genre of rap, which Reietto approached at the age of 12 listening to artists such as Club Dogo, Articolo 31, Fabri Fibra and Mondo Marcio.

“For me rap represents the possibility of expressing oneself at 360 ° on very personal topics and on what surrounds you: it is a social and personal denunciation, it is the possibility of shouting to the world something you have inside, what does not suit you, with crude and frank words. I felt accepted by this music and was able to scream what I normally couldn’t say in person ”.

The raw and straightforward musical language has often had to clash with censorship and politically correct, that’s what Reietto thinks about it.

“There is a double face of the coin: being too crippled, everywhere. It is not always valid to censor something and it depends on the context. For example, if it is a prime time program: you go to censor something that could damage the broadcast, but you are taking away the soul of the song and the artist who created it ”.

Reietto, after years of collaborations, chooses a solo path so as to be able to give full freedom to his way of expressing himself and making music.

And here the first songs of the R&B genre were born with the collaboration of Charles Kendl (producer and multi-instrumentalist), including the latest single Katy Perry:

“This song was born a bit by chance and refers to the lockdown: at that time we felt a bit in a cage, in four walls, but I realized that, in reality, I was already there before and I didn’t know it . When you do not accept yourself you try to escape from these ‘four walls’ and if you are not a believer, you do not think you can do it alone, you need help. In this song you look for it in the eyes of your loved one, in this case Katy Perry which is nothing more than the acronym of a girl’s name, as well as referring to the iconic artist “.

Reietto, the interview