“I felt ashamed and we will take action”

BARCELONA – Joan Laporta, pointed out by Xavi from the press room, “there has been an error here and we are waiting for an explanation”, appeared unexpectedly before the club’s television cameras to show his “indignation” at the appearance of the Camp Nou , full of German fans and that caused an image never seen before and the protest of the Barcelona fans.

“What has happened has been a shame and it is something that cannot be repeated” proclaimed the Barça president, who assured that “we already have a good part of the information and we need time to process it, but it is clear that we will take measures. outrageous and shameful what has happened.

“We cannot avoid certain situations, but from now on we will have to be more strict and not allow situations that have occurred throughout history” explained Laporta, who pointed to “some situations that should not have occurred. We have the security and ticketing information and we are going to take measures and explain them to the partners” he sentenced.

“As a culé I feel very embarrassed to see so many fans of the rival and less of ours. I felt ashamed and I regret what happened” he solved, admitting to understand Xavi’s complaints. “I understand him, he is right. What he has suffered has happened to all of us Catalans who have come to the game. Due to circumstances that we have studied as a result of the information that has reached us, we will take measures so that it does not happen again, because it has It was very serious,” he warned. “Now we have to have a hard time because this continues and I hope that from now on people come to cheer on the team,” he closed, before admitting that in football, because of the result, “situations like this happen. We are sad and angry , but we have to go ahead and fight for LaLiga”.