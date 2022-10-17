“I felt dirty to act like that towards her”: Sardoche apologizes for having preferred to play his game rather than help his girlfriend in distress

“I am ashamed” admits Sardoche, who actually joined his girlfriend to apologize



“I am ashamed” assured Sardoche, speaking of his non-reaction to his girlfriend who was panicked. He wanted to explain his inaction live: “I never share anything about my private life. I very rarely make my romantic feelings public because my stream does not lend itself to it at all”. “I’ve always had this stupid modesty” he confided, to the point of “saying that I’m going to pee when in fact I want to cuddle my girlfriend before she leaves for work”.

“During the clip, I was literally fighting against myself, to the point of overplaying the excitement by winning the game, I felt so dirty to act like that towards her” added Sardoche, “I immediately joined him and apologized. Again, I don’t know why, by going away to do it, I didn’t even dare to say it live”.

“I wouldn’t give a damn about justifying myself if only my image was at stake”

Andréas Honnet of his real name also specified that “the problem is not our relationship”because he lives a real “happiness”. “But I’m terribly angry with the image it gave to younger people of how to manage a relationship” he indicated.

“For those who come across the Twitter clip and who think it’s ‘normal’ or ‘chad’ to act like that and to prefer your passion to the well-being of the people you love, that’s all just shameful. So for that I apologize” also said Sardoche.