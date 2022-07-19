Selena Gomez credit: Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez struggled to make the transition from Disney to a normal career. The star actually revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she felt ridiculous trying to make her way in the world of showbiz because it seemed like no one took her seriously.

“It was very difficult for people to take me seriously,” she said. “I slowly managed to convince them and I’m proud of it, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke.”

Selena left Disney after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ ended in 2012 and started with a role in the movie ‘Spring Breakers’ alongside Vanessa Hudgens, also a former Disney star.

Since then, the actress and singer has been able to carve out a place for herself on the charts and on screen, her most recent project being the hit Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building”.

During this same interview, Selena also spoke about another important stage in her life: her highly publicized break-up with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The 29-year-old admitted the split has helped her grow as a person.

“It allowed me to develop a personality that no longer tolerates any disrespect,” she explained.