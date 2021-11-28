“I felt like an object on which to vent my anger” – Corriere.it

“I felt outraged, violated. For that person I was like a post to be kicked to vent one’s anger. They weren’t fans, they were executioners ». Greta Beccaglia, 27, sports journalist of Toscana Tv, unfortunately she was used to the appreciation outside the stadium. This time, however, it went worse: while it was connected live tv outside the stadium at the end of the Empoli-Fiorentina match, a fan passes and gives her a big one slap on the butt. Two more pass by and address obscene phrases to her. The video of those awful seconds online is all over the place and it’s one of those disgusting episodes that you hope archived forever in today’s society. And instead. «But do you want to know the precise dynamics? – explains Greta – First he spat on his hand and then he slapped me on the back, strong, violent, which also hurt physically ». The President of the Senate also spoke on the case Elisabetta Casellati who expressed solidarity with Baccaglia and wished that “those unacceptable harassment on live TV be prosecuted without hesitation”.



Greta Beccaglia





In September we were outraged by the sexist chants at the Marassi stadium in Genoa aimed at the girl who was mowing the lawn before the game. She, too, Greta, was doing her job when she was attacked

“This is why I want to speak out loud and repeat as much as I can that what I have suffered must never happen to anyone again. What happened to me with cameras on unfortunately happens to many girls in different circumstances. And who may not be able to react. Despite everything, I am lucky. I can get the message across strong for all the others and I want to do it ».

Immediately after the first attack, she was dumbfounded but even managed to react politely, she said: “No, you can’t do this I’m sorry”

“I was shocked. But I tried to maintain a professional attitude out of respect for the viewers, that’s how I am ”.

I respect that there has not been towards him. Even after that slap: she hadn’t finished talking yet, as two others pass by to turn obscene appreciations to her. All live.

“I was two and a half minutes of terrible connection: after the insults there was another hooded man who came on me and touched me in the private parts. It is not permissible for such a thing to happen on the day in which Serie A takes the field with the red mark on the face to raise awareness on violence against women. It seems absurd ».

A true escalation of assaults and harassment in a matter of seconds.

“Everyone was screaming and I felt helpless. I was shocked by the gaze of those fans, they were ferocious, like executioners. Fans aren’t like that, they shouldn’t be like that. But do you know what hurt me too? That no one around me said anything. Everyone saw, but no one did or said anything.

The attitude of her colleague in the studio, Giorgio Micheletti, was also discussed, and he said to her: «Come on, don’t be angry, let’s go on». The Order of Journalists reproached him calling him “incomprehensible behavior”.

«Giorgio is a serious professional. I think he didn’t realize at the moment what was really happening. And in the video circulating on the net, only those two lines can be heard. But then, in the studio, he apologized many times and invited me to tell what happened and report it ».

The “not realizing” the gravity of certain attacks, whether physical or verbal or minimizing them is part of that sensitivity that must evolve, don’t you think?

“Yes sure. For this reason, I immediately denounced what had happened and I made a story inviting, in private, to help me identify the molester, I was too indignant. But now the police are investigating. “

How do you explain so much aggression?

I don’t explain it. In that moment I became a pole, an object on which to vent one’s anger. Why had Fiorentina lost? I don’t think it has much to do with it. I also told myself that maybe he was drunk, but according to the cops I spoke to someone who spits on his hand before striking is aware of what he is doing. At the time I also felt guilty ».

In what sense?

«I told myself that maybe I shouldn’t have put on tight jeans, that I shouldn’t go where the fans go out, I also wondered if I did something wrong. In the comments on social media, unfortunately there are those who refer to my jeans “.

It is called secondary victimization and unfortunately it often happens in cases of harassment and violence: it is making a person feel responsible in some way for an aggression suffered..

“Fortunately I also received a lot of solidarity: many male fans have written to me to apologize.”

Is the world of football sexist?

“There are still too few women in the business. It’s just me in the studio. And to male colleagues who go out of stadiums it never happens what happens to me … the comments, the jokes, but this time it was really too much ».