“I fled for the war, I saw my children in Italy after 6 years. And finally, peace”

“Always … always … always …”. Dion repeats it three times, to try to make you understand how, in the last six years, the thought of the two children, left with their grandmother in the country of origin in the Ivory Coast, had recurred in his mind, while he was running away with his wife. , not to be killed. After six years, her children hugged them at Malpensa airport. They ran into the arms of their parents, as if not even a day had passed since their last meeting, while the passengers in transit watched and understood them, joining in their emotion. In the mouth, a lollipop donated by Carla, the little sister of four years, but known before. Divided for a long time. Reunited after a long battle that now makes 31-year-old Dion feel like a victorious warrior, with nothing more to wish for.

Let’s break away from that embrace and go back to 2015, when that same squeeze was a tearful farewell on the door of a house in Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast. Due to the conflicts in the city, Dion was in danger of being killed. With his wife they greeted their two very young children, too young to understand: 3 years old Rihanna, the elder sister, just one the younger brother, Alban. They entrusted them to the care of their grandmother and for two years they did not know anything more about them. Even contacting them could be dangerous. “I couldn’t take them with me, it was too risky for them,” Dion tells Huffpost. Initially the intended destination was Ghana, then they moved to Algeria where they fell into the hands of traffickers. “They took me to Libya, with my wife. For two months we were in jail. Then they asked us to choose between death and being put on a boat ”: that boat would take them to Italy, where they obtained political asylum. Meanwhile, his wife became pregnant and here was born Carla, their third child.

Despite the degree in computer science obtained at the university of his country, in Italy Dion’s diplomas were worth nothing, but “I decided to study to learn how to do other things. Any one would have been fine ”. And it became electromechanical. Always, always, always thought of Rihanna and Alban, now that his family had found security and stability in Turin, he could do something to have them back with him. It was then that he discovered Restoring Family Links, a program of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement that aims to bring together the families that conflict, violence, disasters and migration have separated. A historical service, born during the world wars to track down and talk to prisoners of war, which has evolved over time to involve an international network.

“During the Afghanistan emergency we worked a lot to reunite families, perhaps arrived at different times in Fiumicino, even after weeks,” explains Francesca Basile, Head of the Migration Operations Unit of the Italian Red Cross. In Italy, the service mainly concerns migrants, from the Balkan or Mediterranean routes, who may have lost track of their family members along the way. “It is a primary need”, says Basile, “The first thing they ask, even before being refreshed, is to be put in contact with their loved ones”. Some may have been victims of a shipwreck, the search does not always end with a happy ending, as it did for Dion.

On 22 September at Malpensa airport, while Rihanna and Alban were getting off the plane, there were also the Red Cross operators to be moved with the family. The support also provides psychological support, in an often long and painful process, characterized by a double trauma: the separation that takes place in the place of origin and the subsequent finding after many years, during which a mutual feeling of affective strangeness can settle. . This was not the case with Dion’s family, who a couple of times a month managed to video call their children in the Ivory Coast, who couldn’t wait to see their parents again. They are slowly getting used to this new life: “For them everything is new: the language, the cuisine, the city. But they are really happy, I can see it from their eyes, from their face. And I have finally found peace ”.