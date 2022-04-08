“I Followed Khloe Kardashian’s Exact Workout Regimen And This Is What Happened”

If there is something that defines Khloe Kardashian It is perseverance and discipline. At least in the fitness field. He puts in a lot of effort in the gym, and judging from the photos and videos he’s shared of workouts he’s done in the past, there’s no doubt that the celebrities he has increased his strength during the process. His current coach, Joel Bouraima, aka Coach Joe, recently revealed Khloé Kardashian’s exact workout routine. Which led us to think: what would it be like to follow your training session?

Lucy Davis (fitness trainer and YouTuber who previously faced Adele or Rebel Wilson training regimens) must have thought the same thing. And, for that, she wanted to test the routine shared by all of us. And, we already anticipated that, perhaps, it was not exactly what she expected…

Workout 1: HIIT

After doing some research, the trainer came across two of Khloé’s favorite workouts, starting with a HIIT session. “I can’t remember the last time I went into this kind of routine,” she said. However, as she later stated, her concept of HIIT doesn’t exactly match Khloe’s. “To be fair, it’s tough, but I don’t feel like it’s high intensity.”

Why? The breaks that Khloé follows are “a little long” for this type of routine according to the trainer. And if you want to experience the Khloé experience, we recommend opting for our ubiquitous cufflinks.

The training What he did were these:

Dumbbell Side Step – 4 sets, 30 seconds Triceps Dip + Push-Up – 4 sets, 10 reps each Forearm + climbers 4 sets, 15 seconds each Dumbbell Curl + Overhead Press – 4 sets of 10 reps each Leg raises: 2 sets, 10 reps per side Lateral leg raises: 2 sets, 10 reps per side Step-Ups – 2 sets, 10 reps per leg Two sets of one-arm planks, 15 seconds each

However, always ready for a challenge, the coach decided to up the ante keeping rest to a minimum. “There were no instructions in terms of rest periods for Khloe, but HIIT is more like a circuit, so I give myself only 20 seconds of rest to try to maintain intensity.”

Your biggest problem? Exercise number four for Davies, as seen in his video, is quite confusing. After he’s done, he admits, “Okay, it was pretty hard, but it’s not the kind of exercise I like to do at all. I prefer simple but effective movements.”

Workout 2: cardio

Next, he tried a cardio session, or, in Davis’ opinion, WOD (which stands for Workout of the Day and follows a CrossFit-style format). “It’s more of a WOD circuit,” Davis bets. “I’m just going to work my way up and try to get my heart rate up.” These are the exercises:

Clean and press with a dumbbell – 2 sets, 8-12 repetitions Treadmill walk – 2 sets, 20-30 steps Crunch Overhead Rotation: 2 sets, 10 reps Mountain Climb- 2 sets, 20-30 reps Reverse lunge raising knee – 2 sets 10-16 reps

However, the coach changes a little the planning to follow Khloé. “I did the whole circuit with one set of each, then I’m going to do it again, instead of doing two sets of each exercise in a row, because then you’re getting a lot of rest.”

How has Davis’ experience been?

Davis hasn’t really liked the format of Khloe’s workouts. “In terms of HIIT, you want to do quick workouts and short breaks,” he explains. The second workout was a little better, because there are some CrossFit moves. All that said, Davis adds movement and speed to get her heart rate up to 140 beats, which she says “is pretty good during a HIIT session.”

Our opinion? Davis clearly enjoys increasing intensity and heart rate, but, perhaps, That’s not the point of Khloé’s routines.. It seems like these workouts are more strength-specific and taken at a slower pace, so if that’s what Khloé does, it’s certainly what he should be doing.

final statistics

“The calories are pretty high for me,” explains Davis. “When I do my CrossFit workouts, the calories are around 500, because there is intensity, but in these routines it has not been like that.”

Word of caution: workouts should in no way be governed by the number of calories burned, and it’s no use comparing how many you burn to Davis (our bodies are completely unique), but it can be a useful metric to identify how much stress you’re putting on it. to your body

