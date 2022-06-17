“I forbade him to go record”: Irina Baeva, jealous?; this says about Gabriel Soto working with his EX

Irina Baeva She broke her silence about the rumors that claimed she was jealous when she found out that her fiancé Gabriel Soto he had to work together with his ex-partner Martha Julia in the remake of the telenovela La madrastra.

During her most recent meeting with the press, the Russian actress decided to clarify once and for all her position on the subject and, in front of the Mexican, hesitated about her supposed reaction and said: “In fact, I forbade him to go record… but no He listened to me, so… no, it’s not true, it’s a joke, of course not!”.

Then, Baeva stressed that she is so sure of her boyfriend that she had no problem knowing that he would work with her. “It has to be based on trust, right? I have total trust in Gabriel and if I didn’t have it I think I wouldn’t be with him or with anyone, because the truth is I think trust is the basis of a relationship, it’s like the solid foundation of a house, and if you don’t have that, you don’t have anything, there’s no point in continuing to build a relationship, if you don’t have confidence, then you have my total confidence, you can go record with whomever he wants and I in equality”.

Photo: Special

In the same way, Irina said that Soto had already recorded some scenes with her ex. “He was already working with Martha Julia, he told me and it wasn’t like that ‘oh’, no, no, the truth is no, because as I tell you, it’s about trusting the other person, so if he was with her or He was with any other ex-partner or I was working with one of my ex-partners, there shouldn’t have been a problem,” reported Agencia México.

And because Aracely Arámbula, another of her ex-partners, is also in the same melodrama, the 29-year-old artist answered the question about whether she believes in the predictions of some seers that Gabriel and La Chule They could have a love reunion.

“If we paid attention to all the seers, all the things they say about us, we would already have about 6 children, 6 weddings, and so many other things more than that, I think it has not been fulfilled,” he said.

This is how he will celebrate Father’s Day and his wedding

On the other hand, Baeva confessed how Soto will celebrate this upcoming Father’s Day. “He will have his little gifts, we will celebrate with his daughters, we cannot be on the day that is mere Sunday, because Gabriel has to do some things in Dallas, they are work events and we have just a trip with the girls and we are going to celebrate it as Dad out of Mexico.

Finally, when talking about her wedding plans, Irina revealed that she has felt a bit overwhelmed and pressured by all the setbacks they have had, especially since her family cannot travel to Mexico, but she stressed: “the most important thing is that We are together and it will be when it has to be”.

Photo: Special

