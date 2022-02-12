Remember Kim Kardashian in black from head to toe at the 2021 Met Gala? Balenciaga’s balaclava and train look that covered every flap of skin has now become iconic but how many know what the star thought the first time she wore it?

Kim Kardashian always manages to get talked about, even when it totally covers the explosive forms that made it famous. This is exactly what happened to the Met Gala 2021, where he caused quite a stir by appearing on the red carpet in total black with balaclava and gloves, leaving not even a strip of bare skin. That signature Haute Couture look Balenciaga it has become legendary and iconic, so much so that even today there are many who go in search of its symbolic meaning. How many, however, know what the reaction of the queen of social media was the first time she wore the outfit?

Kim Kardashian’s first reaction to the Balenciaga look

Remember Kim Kardashian in black from head to toe with mask and train at the Met Gala? Today we return to talk about that Balenciaga look for a very specific reason: the queen of selfies initially hated it, so much so that she thought not to wear it at all, especially for a red carpet as coveted as that of the well-known New York fashion event. In an interview with Vogue, the star stated: “I fought not to wear it. I was wondering: why should I cover my face with the mask? Demna Gvasalia and the Balenciaga team said: This is a costume gala, not a Vanity Fair party where everyone is beautiful. There is a theme and you have to wear the mask. This is the look“.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

The symbolic meaning of Kim Kardashian’s iconic look

Eventually Kardashian followed the visionary designer’s advice and made history with the iconic outfit. Although she has become the protagonist of countless memes on social networks, she actually sent several symbolic messages with that precise choice of style, from a tribute to Afghan women to references to the fashion of the past. As if that were not enough, she has shown that, in an era in which nude looks and revealing details (things that she often shows off on social and red carpet), to cause a sensation you have to cover up. With the balaclava Kim walked “incognito” but, despite her covered face, she remained clearly recognizable through her iconic hourglass silhouette.

Met Gala 2021: all the looks of the stars on the red carpet