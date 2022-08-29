I Found a Dupe of Kim Kardashian’s Skims Dress for Just $25 on Amazon – Women of All Sizes Will Look Stunning in It

ads

SKIMS broke the internet with its viral bodycon dress – but many were appalled at the price tag.

A TikTok user has found an Amazon dupe for Kim Kardashian’s Skims dress at a fraction of the price.

Brooklyn-based influencer Dominique A. shares fashion posts, style videos and food content on TikTok.

In her latest video, the content creator shared her amazing skintight Amazon find that almost looked like the viral Skims dress.

The original find, the Soft Lounge Slip Dress, is currently selling for $78.

According to Skims’ website, this maxi dress features a flattering straight neckline and partially adjustable spaghetti straps, making it extremely flattering for any figure.

Dominique’s Dupe, AnotherChill Women’s Casual Maxi Dress, is currently selling for $24.99.

The sleeveless slimming dress is made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, which makes it super stretchy.

The influencer tried on the dupe in black and modeled the waist-cinching dress from every angle.

She also bought the dress in a brown shade.

The Tiktoker paired the maxi dress with sleek black heels.

TikTok users practically ran to the comments to comment on the incredible dress.

One user wrote, “The body always gives. »

Another user wrote, “The way I opened the Amazon app so fast!! »