Entertainment

I Found a Dupe of Kim Kardashian’s Skims Dress for Just $25 on Amazon – Women of All Sizes Will Look Stunning in It

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

ads

SKIMS broke the internet with its viral bodycon dress – but many were appalled at the price tag.

A TikTok user has found an Amazon dupe for Kim Kardashian’s Skims dress at a fraction of the price.

The Amazon look (pictured) is an almost identical dupe to Skims' viral dress

3

Brooklyn-based influencer Dominique A. shares fashion posts, style videos and food content on TikTok.

In her latest video, the content creator shared her amazing skintight Amazon find that almost looked like the viral Skims dress.

The original find, the Soft Lounge Slip Dress, is currently selling for $78.

According to Skims’ website, this maxi dress features a flattering straight neckline and partially adjustable spaghetti straps, making it extremely flattering for any figure.

I'm plus size - my Kim Kardashian Skims dupe is so much more comfortable

I spent $850 on Kim Kardashian's Skims swimsuits

Dominique’s Dupe, AnotherChill Women’s Casual Maxi Dress, is currently selling for $24.99.

The sleeveless slimming dress is made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, which makes it super stretchy.

The influencer tried on the dupe in black and modeled the waist-cinching dress from every angle.

She also bought the dress in a brown shade.

The Tiktoker paired the maxi dress with sleek black heels.

TikTok users practically ran to the comments to comment on the incredible dress.

One user wrote, “The body always gives. »

Another user wrote, “The way I opened the Amazon app so fast!! »

The influencer also bought the Amazon dupe in brown

3

ads

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Drew Barrymore’s heartbreaking family confession that left fans in tears

9 mins ago

Margot Robbie may be the key to the return of Ocean’s Eleven

20 mins ago

Paul Walker (Fast and Furious) dead at 40: who was driving the crash car?

21 mins ago

Megan Fox at the VMAs with a transparent dress: She was seen down to the wire: Megan Fox and her daring outfit at the VMAs | Trends

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button