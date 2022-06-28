Raúl Araiza and his daughter Camila/Via El Universal

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Camila Araiza, daughter of one of Televisa’s most beloved hosts, Raúl Araiza, opened up about one of the most intimate aspects of her life, her sexuality, and through social media He openly declared himself a member of the LGBT+ community.

The 26-year-old shared with her followers that this weekend she attended the Pride March for the first time and took the opportunity to introduce her partner and share a powerful message of inclusion and empowerment.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see this content if it appears unavailable due to your privacy preferences

Araiza began by confessing that she had long since lost her fear of being herself and understood that in her acceptance process she understood that the most important thing is love in all its forms: “I am more than a name, age, gender, more than a body The only origin of our being is universal love. Souls we are and souls we love!” he wrote.

He also explained that he has found love and is happy to be able to shout his happiness to the whole world: “Today I found a soul just like mine and yes, this exists. We are and we come from the same,” he added.

The influencer also lamented that the society we live in still refuses to accept what she considers different, but she said she is completely proud of who she is and who she loves. The text that has already received thousands of “likes” was accompanied by several images of this experience in which she appears with her partner and carrying a flag with the colors pink, yellow and blue, which characterize the people who identify as pansexual.

What is pansexuality?

It is a sexual orientation in which a person is sexually, romantically, or emotionally attracted to other people, regardless of their gender or sexual identity.

Those who identify as pansexual consider that the concept of gender is not an important element when it comes to attraction, much less an obstacle to falling in love.

Continue reading the story

The pansexual pride flag began to be used in 2010 to increase the visibility of the community. The pink stripe represents those who identify as female, the yellow stripe represents non-binary people, and the blue stripe represents those who identify as male.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: What is the veto for trans swimmers?