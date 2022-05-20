“I found I had more freedom”: Selena Gomez raised mental health awareness at the White House

UNITED STATES-. On Wednesday, May 18, he presented Selena Gomez on the White House and spoke about “de-stigmatizing” mental health during an appearance on the Mental Health Youth Action Forum organized by MTV-Entertainment. The artist was joined by First Lady Jill Biden, Ambassador Susan Rice, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and 30 young mental health activists.

“Just to tell a little about my journey, I felt like once I figured out what was going on in my mind, I found that I had more freedom to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it. Bringing attention to mental health through the media or simply talking about your travels can help,” he shared. Selena Gomez.

“It is the example that it is a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame,” added Gomez. “Mental health is very personal to me, and I hope that by using my platform I share my own story and work with amazing people like all of you. I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want.” Gomez.

Selena Gomez collaborates through her organization Rare Impact Fund

Gomez He explained that he hopes to help provide mental health services to anyone who needs them. “When it comes to talking about and destigmatizing mental health, I want to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, or sexual orientation, has access to services that support their mental health,” the star noted. her mother, Mandy Teefeywith whom it maintains a support platform, was also present.

“My brand Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund support organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for youth. And we partner with mental health experts and nonprofits throughout the year to share free educational resources.” Gomez. Rare Impact Fund launched in July 2020 and one percent of all sales of RareBeauty donates to the initiative.



