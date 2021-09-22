“I found out I was allergic to everything,” and Chris Pratt jokes about it

Sometimes we imagine Hollywood stars as indestructible gods, always fit and healthy, yet they too face unpleasant surprises, as happened to Mark Wahlberg.

The actor underwent a medical test to find any allergies, and shortly after he decided to post the surprising results on Instagram: “It took me 49 years to discover that he is allergic to practically everything“.

In the photo he appears shirtless with a mask, e the marks on the back are evident which indicate substances that your body just can’t handle. There are many comments that show solidarity or simply try to play down, however it is a problem that is not so serious and very widespread. To stand out is the amused response of colleague Chris Pratt, always in the mood for jokes:

“I’m not a doctor, but based on the inflammation near the bite marks, it really looks like you are allergic to people who pierce you with needles“. Others ask him if he is also allergic to wine, in which case they would be willing to inherit his personal cellar, in order to relieve him of that burden. True friends …

Well, since Walberg survived the tragic bombing of the Sept. 11 by pure chance, he will be able to accept that he has to deal with some allergies, and of course we hope who can handle the problem without complications. Unfortunately, the actor has returned to the center of attention also for the heavy criticism received following the Black Lives Matter, related to his stormy past.