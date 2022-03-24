“I found that I have a lot of breast fibroids”

Valentina Ferragni, a veteran of her experiences, once again uses her Instagram profile to launch an appeal and invite everyone to prevent cancer.

For several months now Valentina Ferragni uses his Instagram page to invite women and girls (even the youngest ones) to do cancer prevention. She herself had to face a bad experience with cancer a few months ago, fortunately, however, then everything ended for the best. She recently discovered that she has a lot of breast fibroids that she is monitoring and she has launched an appeal very important to all his followers.

Valentina Ferragni and breast fibroids

This period is very delicate for his family, Fedez he has discovered and is struggling with an ugly evil and needs all the support he can get.

Also Valentina FerragniHowever, he made a discovery regarding his health. In fact, in an Instagram story she wrote: “Today visit breast ultrasound. 6 months ago I found out I have many fibroids in the breast (I discovered it because I felt a small ball on the edge of the breast) and now I have to have myself checked every 6 months to see that these benign fibroids do not swell and at the same time do not change and turn into something more serious (which unfortunately many women “know”) “.

His message then continues by launching a very important appeal to all his followers: “While I’m not related to breast or ovarian cancers (thankfully), it’s vital to get checked out as soon as something looks weird or we hear weird things!

I recommend, girls, keep yourself checked and first of all try by yourself to figure out if something is wrong and go to the doctor if you feel balls or strange things in your breast!

And above all, let yourself be checked even if you are young! Prevention saves lives ”.

Valentina Ferragni and cancer on the forehead

Valentina Ferragni therefore invites all to prevention. Already some time ago the sister of Chiara Ferragni had a bad experience with cancer.

What the influencer looked like a pimple, it actually turned out to be a carcinoma. Valentina explained everything about her in a post about her on her Instagram and for a few days in her photos he had shown her scar on her forehead due to the operation for removal.